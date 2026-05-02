Zelensky, Fico Discuss Possibility Of Meeting Soon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"I have just spoken with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico. We need strong relations between our countries, and both of us are interested in this. It was important to hear that Slovakia supports Ukraine's membership in the European Union and is ready to share its experience of accession," he said.

According to the President, he invited Fico to visit Kyiv and thanked him for the invitation to visit Bratislava.

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"We also discussed the possibility of a personal meeting in the near future. Our teams will work on scheduling it," Zelensky added.

As reported, Fico stated that providing Ukraine with a loan of EUR 90 billion was effectively linked to the restoration of the Druzhba oil pipeline's operation.

Photo: Office of the President