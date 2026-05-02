Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP's 'Anti-Woman Ideology' Over Thakor Remark

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP's 'Anti-Woman Ideology'

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP, accusing the party of harbouring a "distorted mindset" following allegedly indecent remarks made by the BJP's Gujarat President against Congress MP Geniben Thakor. Gandhi, in a post on X, claimed the incident has effectively unmasked the ruling party's celebrated "Nari Vandana" (reverence for women) slogan, exposing what he described as an "anti-woman ideology." Gandhi questioned the sincerity of the BJP's outreach to women, suggesting that their respect is conditional and vanishes the moment a woman challenges their authority.

"The mask of 'Nari Vandana' has come off," Gandhi stated. "This is not just shameful--it's the true face of BJP's Manuvadi, anti-woman ideology. Women who challenge power are intolerable to them." Drawing a parallel to the Prime Minister's own rhetoric, Gandhi reminded Narendra Modi of his previous statements regarding the memory and dignity of women. The Quote: Gandhi pointedly referenced the PM's own words: "A woman forgets everything, but never her insult." He accused the BJP of forgetting this sentiment themselves while alleging that the Prime Minister "fled Parliament in a panic" to avoid tough questions from female Congress lawmakers.

गुजरात के भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कांग्रेस की हमारी महिला सांसद गेनीबेन ठाकोर जी पर अभद्र टिप्पणी की है।“नारी वंदन” का मुखौटा उतर गया। यह सिर्फ़ शर्मनाक नहीं - यह BJP की मनुवादी, महिला-विरोधी विचारधारा का असली चेहरा है। ये है BJP का“नारी वंदन”? ये करेंगे महिलाओं का सशक्तिकरण? ये... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2026

The statement concluded with a stern warning of electoral and social repercussions. Gandhi asserted that the insult to Geniben Thakor--a prominent leader in Gujarat who famously won her seat against the BJP tide--would not be forgotten by the electorate. "The anti-woman BJP should remember this--women of Gujarat, along with women across all of Hindustan, will deliver a fitting slap in response to every insult," he warned.

The controversy comes at a time of heightened political friction between the two parties in Gujarat. Geniben Thakor has emerged as a significant figure for the Congress in the state, and the party is now positioning the alleged remarks as a broader attack on the dignity of "Hindustan's women," signalling that this issue will be central to their upcoming political campaigns.

The Controversial Remark

The Bhartiya Janata Party state President Jagdish Vishwakarma, while addressing party workers at the Vijay Vishwas Sammelan held at Chadotar in Palanpur, made a controversial remark against Geniben Thakor. He said, "The sisters of Banas will never forget the insult you have inflicted on 70 crore women of the country under the Nari Vandana Act. In the coming days, our mothers and sisters will give a befitting reply to it and snatch your seats from your stronghold and the pallu of your saree."

Legislative Deadlock on Women's Reservation

This comes after the failure of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026. The government introduced this bill to fast-track the 2023 reservation, aiming to implement the 33% quota by the 2029 General Elections without waiting for a fresh Census. The Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, labelled the bill a "Trojan Horse." They argued it was a veiled attempt to link women's rights to a massive delimitation exercise that would unfairly favour northern states and penalise southern and northeastern states for their successful population control.

Because it was a Constitutional Amendment, it required a two-thirds majority (approx. 352 votes). However, in favour, the bill got 298 ayes and 230 nos. The government fell 54 votes short, and the bill was defeated.

This legislative deadlock means that despite the 2023 law, the actual 33% reservation remains in a state of "legal limbo," with no women likely to sit in reserved seats until 2034. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)