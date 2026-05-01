MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Americas Gold and Silver Provides Notice of First Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

May 01, 2026 1:33 PM EDT | Source: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals and antimony producer, is pleased to announce that senior management will host a conference call / webcast on May 15, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2026 results. The access information is provided below.

Date: May 15, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast link:

Live dial in - North American callers please dial: 1-800-715-9871

Live dial in - International callers please dial: 1-647-932-3411

Americas plans to issue a news release containing first quarter 2026 results after markets close in North America on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay through the above webcast link and on the events page of Americas website, or for a one-week period beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 15, 2026, through the following dial in numbers:

Replay dial in - North American callers please dial: 1-800-770-2030; Playback ID: 4755531#

Replay dial in - International callers please dial: 1-647-362-9199; Playback ID: 4755531#

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver is a rapidly growing North American mining company producing silver, copper, lead, and antimony from high-grade operations in the U.S. and Mexico. In December 2024, Americas acquired 100% ownership of the Galena Complex (Idaho) in a transaction with Eric Sprott, former 40% Galena owner, becoming Americas' largest shareholder. This transaction consolidated Galena as a cornerstone U.S. silver asset and the nation's largest antimony mine. In December 2025, Americas acquired the fully permitted, past-producing Crescent Silver Mine (9 miles from Galena) with the world's 3rd highest-grade silver resource, creating significant potential future synergies through shared infrastructure and processing. In February 2026, Americas formed a 51/49 joint venture with US Antimony to build a new antimony processing hub at Galena, creating a U.S. "mine-to-finished product" antimony solution. Americas also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. Americas is fully funded to aggressively grow production at the Galena Complex, Crescent and in Mexico with an aim to be a leading North American silver producer and a key source of U.S.-produced antimony.