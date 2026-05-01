War Update: 138 Clashes On Front Lines, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on May 1.

The enemy carried out 76 airstrikes, dropping 255 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 9,499 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,304 shelling attacks, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Rudnia in the Sumy region, and Tavriiske and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces' Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck three drone control centers, one artillery system at a firing position, 11 troop concentration areas, and one other key Russian target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks. The invaders carried out 80 shelling attacks, including 11 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched seven assaults in the areas of Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attacked five times toward Kurylivka, Kindrashivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance toward the towns of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces halted three Russian attempts to advance in the areas around the towns of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any active operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled 26 Russian assaults in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Muravka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Molodetske.

Air Defense Forces shoot down 190 of 210 Russian drones

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward Verbove and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 19 Russian attacks occurred in the areas of Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Tsvitkove, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians carried out two attacks toward Pavlivka and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses among Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to May 1, 2026, reached approximately 1,331,710 personnel, of whom 1,420 were killed in the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff