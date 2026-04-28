Secured Agriculture, Industry Tie-Ups During Netherlands, Finland Visits: Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday presented a report card of his visits to the Netherlands and Finland, saying the government has secured concrete global partnerships in agriculture, industry, and innovation that will directly benefit farmers, youth, and the state's economy.

Highlighting a Rs 1,300 crore JICA-backed push, strong interest from global companies, and advanced agri-tech collaborations from Keukenhof to Finland, CM Mann told the media here that these strategic tie-ups will accelerate crop diversification, attract investment, and firmly position Punjab as a global hub for innovation, R&D, and high-value farming.

“The delegation had visited the world-renowned horticulture model Keukenhof, where 40,000 visitors come daily, and interacted with representatives of this place,” CM Mann said.

CM Mann said the visit was aimed at exploring partnership opportunities in the agriculture sector and they discussed collaboration for the development of horticulture and the possibility of exporting roses from Punjab was explored.

CM Mann further said apart from investment of Rs 1,300 crore being made by JICA, this tie-up will play a key role in giving major boost to crop diversification. CM Mann said the visit was also aimed at promoting industrial investment and partnerships, strengthening collaboration in education and research exchange with focus on technology exchange and plan for the holistic development of Punjab.

During the parleys, the possibility of joint projects in modern agricultural techniques and sustainable farming was explored and it was agreed that cooperation for high-value crops and export-quality production would be done, CM Mann said and added the visit opened avenues for new industrial investments and tie-ups along with opportunities for skill development and educational exchange.

He said an agreement was also made on technology and innovation exchange with emphasis on building strategic partnerships.

CM Mann said the delegation visited the World Horticulture Center and met representatives of Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce and Trade besides having interaction with the Punjabi community, adding the delegation was apprised about indoor production of 100 kg tomatoes from one square metre of indoor cultivation instead of six kg on outdoor land.

He said the delegation also held an Investment Road Show with the aim to promote foreign investment and global partnerships and explore opportunities in semiconductor, electronics, and innovation sectors.