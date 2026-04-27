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Russia Awards N. Korean Troops During Pyongyang Visit
(MENAFN) Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has reportedly awarded North Korean soldiers with Russia’s Order of Courage during a visit to Pyongyang, recognizing their involvement in military operations linked to Russia’s Kursk Region, according to reports.
The troops were said to have participated under a 2024 strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang, which included cooperation in operations along the border areas and subsequent mine-clearing efforts.
During a ceremony held on Sunday, Belousov described the occasion as a significant moment in what he called the development of military cooperation between the two countries.
He praised the North Korean personnel involved, referring to them as highly capable members of their armed forces and expressing gratitude on behalf of Russia for their support.
The Order of Courage, a Russian state award established in 1994, was presented to the servicemen on the instruction of the Russian leadership, according to reports.
Following the ceremony, Russian officials also attended the opening of a memorial dedicated to North Korean troops involved in the operations, highlighting the growing symbolic and military cooperation between the two countries.
Belousov also held discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, where both sides reportedly focused on expanding long-term defense cooperation.
According to reports, the Russian defense minister stated that both countries expressed interest in strengthening military ties on a sustained basis and discussed plans for future cooperation frameworks extending into the next decade.
The troops were said to have participated under a 2024 strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang, which included cooperation in operations along the border areas and subsequent mine-clearing efforts.
During a ceremony held on Sunday, Belousov described the occasion as a significant moment in what he called the development of military cooperation between the two countries.
He praised the North Korean personnel involved, referring to them as highly capable members of their armed forces and expressing gratitude on behalf of Russia for their support.
The Order of Courage, a Russian state award established in 1994, was presented to the servicemen on the instruction of the Russian leadership, according to reports.
Following the ceremony, Russian officials also attended the opening of a memorial dedicated to North Korean troops involved in the operations, highlighting the growing symbolic and military cooperation between the two countries.
Belousov also held discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, where both sides reportedly focused on expanding long-term defense cooperation.
According to reports, the Russian defense minister stated that both countries expressed interest in strengthening military ties on a sustained basis and discussed plans for future cooperation frameworks extending into the next decade.
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