Italy Construction Equipment Market Size To Reach USD 7.24 Billion By 2031 Driven By Infrastructure Spending, Green Equipment Demand, And Digital Construction Practices - Mordor Intelligence

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"Italy Construction Equipment Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Italy construction equipment market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Italy Construction Equipment Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Italy construction equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 5.64 billion in 2025 to USD 5.88 billion in 2026 and further reach USD 7.24 billion by 2031. This reflects consistent Italy construction equipment market growth, backed by a stable pipeline of projects and supportive policy measures.

Public infrastructure spending under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan continues to play a central role in strengthening the Italy construction equipment industry. Projects related to roads, railways, and urban development are creating ongoing demand for machinery across regions. At the same time, residential renovation activity and the recovery of private industrial construction are contributing to broader market share expansion.

Italy Construction Equipment Market Trends Shaping Industry Demand

Infrastructure Investment Supporting Market Growth: One of the major Italy construction equipment market trends is the continued focus on infrastructure development. Government-backed initiatives are creating steady demand for heavy equipment across transport and public works.

Shift Toward Electric and Hybrid Equipment: The transition toward electric and hybrid machinery is becoming more visible across the industry. This trend is influencing buying patterns and contributing to a gradual shift in the Italy construction equipment market share toward cleaner technologies.

Digital Integration and Smart Construction Equipment: Digital tools are gaining traction in the Italy construction equipment market, with telematics, remote diagnostics, and connected platforms becoming more common. Contractors are using these technologies to monitor equipment performance, reduce downtime, and improve efficiency.

Italy Construction Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Machinery Type

Excavators

Loaders and backhoes

Cranes

Telescopic handlers

Motor graders

Asphalt pavers and compactors

Drilling and piling rigs

By Propulsion

Internal combustion engine

Electric

Hybrid

By Power Output

Below seventy-five horsepower

Seventy-five to one hundred forty-nine horsepower

One hundred fifty to three hundred horsepower

Above three hundred horsepower

By Application

Residential construction

Commercial construction

Industrial and manufacturing

Infrastructure projects

Mining and quarrying

Agriculture and forestry

By Region

Northern Italy

Central Italy

Southern Italy and islands

Italy Construction Equipment Market Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The competitive landscape of the Italy construction equipment market includes global manufacturers and regional players competing through product quality, service networks, and technology integration.

Key Players in the Italy Construction Equipment Market

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial N.V.

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Conclusion

The Italy construction equipment market forecast indicates stable expansion supported by infrastructure development, environmental regulations, and technological integration. The combination of public investment and private sector recovery is helping sustain consistent market growth across regions.

As the Italy construction equipment industry continues to adapt to emission standards and digital requirements, manufacturers are expected to focus more on electric and hybrid solutions. Rental services, lifecycle management, and connected technologies will further influence future market trends.

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About Mordor Intelligence

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With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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