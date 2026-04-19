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Trump Holds High-Level Security Meeting on Iran, Hormuz Situation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump convened a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Saturday to address escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as well as ongoing diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to reports citing US officials.
As stated by reports, the urgent meeting came after developments in the region, including announcements about renewed restrictions in the Strait and reported incidents involving attacks on vessels in the waterway. These developments unfolded shortly after Trump publicly suggested that a potential agreement to end the conflict could be reached “within a day or two.”
The report further indicated that officials believe that if negotiations do not produce results soon, military escalation could resume within days.
The high-level meeting reportedly brought together several senior US officials, including the Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Also in attendance were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.
According to the same reporting, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have once again intensified despite ongoing progress in discussions related to Iran’s nuclear program, including uranium enrichment and stockpile-related issues.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump commented on the situation, saying Iran “got a little cute … they wanted to close up the Strait again,” and adding that the country “can’t blackmail us.”
He also stated that diplomatic contacts with Iran are continuing and suggested that a decision on whether negotiations will advance further could be expected within the same day.
As stated by reports, the urgent meeting came after developments in the region, including announcements about renewed restrictions in the Strait and reported incidents involving attacks on vessels in the waterway. These developments unfolded shortly after Trump publicly suggested that a potential agreement to end the conflict could be reached “within a day or two.”
The report further indicated that officials believe that if negotiations do not produce results soon, military escalation could resume within days.
The high-level meeting reportedly brought together several senior US officials, including the Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Also in attendance were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine.
According to the same reporting, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have once again intensified despite ongoing progress in discussions related to Iran’s nuclear program, including uranium enrichment and stockpile-related issues.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump commented on the situation, saying Iran “got a little cute … they wanted to close up the Strait again,” and adding that the country “can’t blackmail us.”
He also stated that diplomatic contacts with Iran are continuing and suggested that a decision on whether negotiations will advance further could be expected within the same day.
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