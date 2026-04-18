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Netanyahu Says Operations Against Hezbollah Continue
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that Israel’s “mission” against Hezbollah in Lebanon has not concluded, even though a ceasefire began earlier that same day. He emphasized that certain operational steps are still planned in response to what he described as continuing aerial and missile threats.
“There are things we plan to do regarding the remaining rocket threat and the drone threat, which I will not detail,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
Responding to internal criticism about the outcomes on the northern front, Netanyahu argued that Israel has achieved what he called “tremendous accomplishments.” He highlighted the establishment of a wide security buffer stretching along the entire northern border. According to him, this zone extends from Lebanon through the Golan Heights, reaching Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the Yarmouk region in southern Syria.
He described this buffer area, which he labeled the “Yellow Line,” as a protective measure aimed at preventing direct ground incursions and armored attacks. Netanyahu added that Israeli troops are stationed along this line to respond immediately to any emerging threats.
The prime minister also noted that the ceasefire was reached following a request from US President Donald Trump. “At his request, we agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon to allow an opportunity for a combined diplomatic and military solution with the Lebanese government,” he said.
“There are things we plan to do regarding the remaining rocket threat and the drone threat, which I will not detail,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
Responding to internal criticism about the outcomes on the northern front, Netanyahu argued that Israel has achieved what he called “tremendous accomplishments.” He highlighted the establishment of a wide security buffer stretching along the entire northern border. According to him, this zone extends from Lebanon through the Golan Heights, reaching Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the Yarmouk region in southern Syria.
He described this buffer area, which he labeled the “Yellow Line,” as a protective measure aimed at preventing direct ground incursions and armored attacks. Netanyahu added that Israeli troops are stationed along this line to respond immediately to any emerging threats.
The prime minister also noted that the ceasefire was reached following a request from US President Donald Trump. “At his request, we agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon to allow an opportunity for a combined diplomatic and military solution with the Lebanese government,” he said.
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