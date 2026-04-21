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UN Security Council Strongly Denounces Attack on Lebanon Peacekeepers
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council on Monday strongly condemned an attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon that left one person dead and three others injured.
Council members “in the strongest terms” denounced the incident and reaffirmed their full backing for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel, their facilities, and their freedom of movement in accordance with international law.
They also stressed that no actions should endanger peacekeepers or obstruct their mandate in the region.
The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the death of a French soldier serving with UNIFIL, while three other personnel were wounded.
“Peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack,” the Security Council said.
The body further called on the United Nations to conduct a swift investigation and demanded that those responsible be held accountable without delay.
UNIFIL confirmed that it has launched an inquiry after one of its positions in the southern village of Ghanduriyah came under small-arms fire from unidentified non-state actors.
Council members “in the strongest terms” denounced the incident and reaffirmed their full backing for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel, their facilities, and their freedom of movement in accordance with international law.
They also stressed that no actions should endanger peacekeepers or obstruct their mandate in the region.
The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the death of a French soldier serving with UNIFIL, while three other personnel were wounded.
“Peacekeepers must never be the target of an attack,” the Security Council said.
The body further called on the United Nations to conduct a swift investigation and demanded that those responsible be held accountable without delay.
UNIFIL confirmed that it has launched an inquiry after one of its positions in the southern village of Ghanduriyah came under small-arms fire from unidentified non-state actors.
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