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Lebanon Restores Litani River Crossing with Temporary Bridge
(MENAFN) The Lebanese army announced that it has completed the construction of a temporary bridge in the southern town of Tayr Falsay, reestablishing a vital crossing over the Litani River after it was destroyed in recent Israeli airstrikes.
In a statement, the army said the replacement structure was built in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Litani River Authority, and is now open to vehicular traffic.
According to the Litani River Authority, the new crossing has fully restored connectivity between both sides of the river and allowed movement in the area to resume.
The authority also noted that the project involved the installation of concrete culverts and other temporary engineering structures completed in a short period of time in response to emergency conditions.
The reconstruction comes after a series of Israeli strikes that reportedly targeted multiple bridges across southern Lebanon, cutting key transport routes linking areas south of the Litani River with regions further north. Among the affected infrastructure were several major crossings stretching from Lake Qaraoun to the Mediterranean coastline.
Seven of the damaged bridges are located in southern Lebanon, including major crossings such as Qasmiyeh, Khardali, Qaqqaiyat, and Tayr Falsay, along with additional smaller bridges.
Two more bridges were also struck in the western Bekaa region.
The Lebanese army also said it has fully reopened the Khardali–Nabatieh road and partially restored the Borj Rahhal–Tyre (Qasmiyeh) bridge.
These developments come amid a fragile 10-day ceasefire that began on Thursday but has reportedly been violated multiple times by continued Israeli strikes.
In a statement, the army said the replacement structure was built in coordination with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and the Litani River Authority, and is now open to vehicular traffic.
According to the Litani River Authority, the new crossing has fully restored connectivity between both sides of the river and allowed movement in the area to resume.
The authority also noted that the project involved the installation of concrete culverts and other temporary engineering structures completed in a short period of time in response to emergency conditions.
The reconstruction comes after a series of Israeli strikes that reportedly targeted multiple bridges across southern Lebanon, cutting key transport routes linking areas south of the Litani River with regions further north. Among the affected infrastructure were several major crossings stretching from Lake Qaraoun to the Mediterranean coastline.
Seven of the damaged bridges are located in southern Lebanon, including major crossings such as Qasmiyeh, Khardali, Qaqqaiyat, and Tayr Falsay, along with additional smaller bridges.
Two more bridges were also struck in the western Bekaa region.
The Lebanese army also said it has fully reopened the Khardali–Nabatieh road and partially restored the Borj Rahhal–Tyre (Qasmiyeh) bridge.
These developments come amid a fragile 10-day ceasefire that began on Thursday but has reportedly been violated multiple times by continued Israeli strikes.
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