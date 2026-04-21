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Trump Says Iran Talks to Be Finalized with Positive Outcome for All Sides
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that negotiations with Iran will be completed and that “everybody’s going to be happy,” even as diplomatic tensions between the two sides continue to rise.
Speaking during a phone interview with a conservative radio host, Trump said, “We’ve done a great job, and we’ll get it closed out, and everybody’s going to be happy,” expressing confidence that a deal will eventually be reached.
His comments came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Tehran rejects negotiations with the United States “under the shadow of threats,” amid escalating disputes over recent US actions.
Ghalibaf, a key figure in Iran’s political leadership during the talks, criticized Trump over the decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says violates an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
Writing on the US social media platform X, he accused Trump of trying to turn negotiations “into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.” He also warned that Iran has prepared additional military options if a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire collapses.
When asked about Iran’s rejection of talks, Trump said, “they’re going to negotiate, and if they don’t, they’re going to see problems like they’ve never seen before.”
He added that any agreement would require Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions. “And hopefully they’ll make a fair deal, and they’ll build their country back up, but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “They will have no access to, no chance of having a nuclear weapon.”
Speaking during a phone interview with a conservative radio host, Trump said, “We’ve done a great job, and we’ll get it closed out, and everybody’s going to be happy,” expressing confidence that a deal will eventually be reached.
His comments came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Tehran rejects negotiations with the United States “under the shadow of threats,” amid escalating disputes over recent US actions.
Ghalibaf, a key figure in Iran’s political leadership during the talks, criticized Trump over the decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says violates an already fragile ceasefire agreement.
Writing on the US social media platform X, he accused Trump of trying to turn negotiations “into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.” He also warned that Iran has prepared additional military options if a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire collapses.
When asked about Iran’s rejection of talks, Trump said, “they’re going to negotiate, and if they don’t, they’re going to see problems like they’ve never seen before.”
He added that any agreement would require Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions. “And hopefully they’ll make a fair deal, and they’ll build their country back up, but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “They will have no access to, no chance of having a nuclear weapon.”
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