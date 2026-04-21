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Europe Reports Record Whooping Cough Cases Ever Surge in 2024
(MENAFN) Europe recorded its highest number of whooping cough cases ever in 2024, alongside a sharp rise in measles infections that reached a nearly three-decade peak, raising concerns about weakening vaccination coverage across the region.
According to data released Monday by the European Commission, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF at the start of European Vaccination Week, more than 298,000 whooping cough cases were reported across the WHO European region last year—the highest ever recorded.
Measles infections also rose significantly, surpassing 127,000 cases, marking the highest level in 27 years across the region, which includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia.
Health agencies said the resurgence reflects multiple factors, including gaps in immunization programs, uneven vaccine coverage, and reduced trust in public health systems. As stated in the report, misinformation and lack of awareness have also contributed to declining vaccination rates in some areas.
Despite these setbacks, officials highlighted past successes, noting that the region has remained polio-free since 2002, while diseases such as rubella and diphtheria have significantly decreased over recent decades.
Authorities warned against reversing progress, stressing that stronger national and regional vaccination efforts are urgently needed, along with improved global coordination.
Whooping cough, a bacterial infection, can be especially dangerous for infants, beginning with mild cold-like symptoms before developing into severe coughing fits and breathing complications.
Measles, meanwhile, is highly contagious and can affect both children and adults, sometimes leading to hospitalization. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and rash, with potential complications such as pneumonia or brain inflammation.
Health officials reiterated a clear message: “Vaccines work, they save lives, and they protect our communities.”
According to data released Monday by the European Commission, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF at the start of European Vaccination Week, more than 298,000 whooping cough cases were reported across the WHO European region last year—the highest ever recorded.
Measles infections also rose significantly, surpassing 127,000 cases, marking the highest level in 27 years across the region, which includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia.
Health agencies said the resurgence reflects multiple factors, including gaps in immunization programs, uneven vaccine coverage, and reduced trust in public health systems. As stated in the report, misinformation and lack of awareness have also contributed to declining vaccination rates in some areas.
Despite these setbacks, officials highlighted past successes, noting that the region has remained polio-free since 2002, while diseases such as rubella and diphtheria have significantly decreased over recent decades.
Authorities warned against reversing progress, stressing that stronger national and regional vaccination efforts are urgently needed, along with improved global coordination.
Whooping cough, a bacterial infection, can be especially dangerous for infants, beginning with mild cold-like symptoms before developing into severe coughing fits and breathing complications.
Measles, meanwhile, is highly contagious and can affect both children and adults, sometimes leading to hospitalization. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and rash, with potential complications such as pneumonia or brain inflammation.
Health officials reiterated a clear message: “Vaccines work, they save lives, and they protect our communities.”
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