Uganda: Health Committee To Submit Missing List Of Upgraded Health Centres

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KAMPALA, Uganda, April 21, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Budget Committee has raised a red flag following inconsistencies in the reported upgrade of health facilities with concerns over transparency and equity in the allocation of resources.

The concerns emerged during a meeting chaired by Hon. Patrick Isiagi on Monday, 20 April 2026. The Health Committee Chairperson, Hon. Joseph Ruyonga presented the report on the sector budget for the next financial year.

At the centre of the debate was a claim by the Ministry of Health that government had upgraded 34 Health Centre IIIs to Health Centre IVs across the country.

However, Members of Parliament questioned the accuracy of the figure noting discrepancies in the documentation presented.

“One of the issues we have is that the report says 34 health centres have been upgraded but when you count those listed, they are fewer and some are not even completed,” Isiagi said.

He insisted that before celebrating the reported achievements, the committee must provide a clear and verifiable list of the facilities.

“We need to know these 34. Where are they? Without that, we cannot even ascertain what has been done. Otherwise, we are just here passing time,” he added.

Ruyonga admitted the gaps in the information available to the committee revealing that the list had only been requested from the Ministry of Health.

“The list which you have is not numbered. We have asked the ministry to give us the actual facilities selected for upgrade, and they only sent it this morning,” he said.

The committee was granted time to present the verified list for scrutiny.

Beyond the inconsistencies, MPs also raised broader concerns about equity in the distribution of health infrastructure, accusing the ministry of favouring certain districts while side-lining others.

“Why is it that when it comes to some districts, there is always no money, but others appear multiple times in the budget?” Hon. Herbert Ariko (NRM, Soroti East Division) said.

Isiagi added that the issue at hand was fairness in resource allocation.

“The key word here is equity. At least each district should benefit before repeating allocations in the same areas,” he said.

The debate further exposed gaps in accountability with Otuke County, Hon. Paul Omara questioning whether projects approved by Parliament were being implemented as planned.

“The lists we provide are ignored, and the ministry goes ahead to manufacture its own list,” he said.

The committee also scrutinised funding allocations for the National Ambulance System with MPs demanding clarity on how far the Shs20 billion earmarked for ambulances would go and who the beneficiaries are.

Ruyonga indicated that, based on estimates of about Shs250 million per ambulance, the allocation will procure about 80 units, though members questioned whether this figure was realistic given the specifications required.

Meanwhile the meeting also highlighted preparations in the health sector ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with specific reference to support for Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

Ruyonga told the committee that the Shs26 billion allocated for Hoima Regional Referral Hospital was insufficient to handle planned upgrades and readiness for the continental tournament. He said the hospital had requested for Shs40 billion.

“The 26 billion provided for Hoima is inadequate for the required works to support the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

However, Isiagi said that the Shs26 billion is adequate for the hospital to prepare to host AFCON delegates who may require medical attention.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.