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US Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer resigns to join private sector
(MENAFN) The White House announced Monday that US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is stepping down from her position to pursue a role in the private sector.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said on the social media platform X that she “has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”
He also confirmed that Keith Sonderling will serve as acting labor secretary following her departure.
Chavez-DeRemer, a former US representative from Oregon, had emphasized during her confirmation hearing last year her commitment to supporting workers and strengthening the American economy. She argued that expanding education and training opportunities beyond traditional four-year degrees was essential for workforce development.
“To rebuild confidence and strengthen our workforce, we must invest in educational pathways beyond the traditional four-year degree, ensuring that every American worker has access to the skills and training for long-term success,” she said at the time.
She also stated that labor laws should be updated and modernized to better reflect current workforce conditions and the evolving business environment.
Her exit marks the third departure from the Trump Cabinet since March, following the resignations of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said on the social media platform X that she “has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”
He also confirmed that Keith Sonderling will serve as acting labor secretary following her departure.
Chavez-DeRemer, a former US representative from Oregon, had emphasized during her confirmation hearing last year her commitment to supporting workers and strengthening the American economy. She argued that expanding education and training opportunities beyond traditional four-year degrees was essential for workforce development.
“To rebuild confidence and strengthen our workforce, we must invest in educational pathways beyond the traditional four-year degree, ensuring that every American worker has access to the skills and training for long-term success,” she said at the time.
She also stated that labor laws should be updated and modernized to better reflect current workforce conditions and the evolving business environment.
Her exit marks the third departure from the Trump Cabinet since March, following the resignations of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in March and Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this month.
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