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Muslim Groups Demand Release of ISM Leader Detained by ICE
(MENAFN) A coalition of Muslim civil rights groups rallied outside the US Supreme Court, calling for the immediate release of a Palestinian-American community leader detained by federal immigration authorities nearly a month ago.
Salah Sarsour — who has resided in the United States for over three decades — was apprehended on March 30 by more than 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while driving near his Milwaukee-area home, according to the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, which he leads. He also serves on the board of American Muslims for Palestine.
Following his arrest, Sarsour was transported to a detention center in Chicago before being transferred to a facility in Indiana. The Islamic Society of Milwaukee confirmed he has held lawful permanent resident status in the country for more than 32 years.
On Monday, prominent organizations — among them CAIR and the US Council of Muslim Organizations — convened a joint press conference to intensify pressure for his release, asserting that Sarsour is being singled out specifically for his pro-Palestinian activism.
His detention reflects a broader pattern under the current administration. Since returning to power, the second Trump administration has systematically moved against pro-Palestinian voices across the country, blocking visas and pursuing deportation proceedings against advocates who have publicly called for a free Palestine.
Salah Sarsour — who has resided in the United States for over three decades — was apprehended on March 30 by more than 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while driving near his Milwaukee-area home, according to the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, which he leads. He also serves on the board of American Muslims for Palestine.
Following his arrest, Sarsour was transported to a detention center in Chicago before being transferred to a facility in Indiana. The Islamic Society of Milwaukee confirmed he has held lawful permanent resident status in the country for more than 32 years.
On Monday, prominent organizations — among them CAIR and the US Council of Muslim Organizations — convened a joint press conference to intensify pressure for his release, asserting that Sarsour is being singled out specifically for his pro-Palestinian activism.
His detention reflects a broader pattern under the current administration. Since returning to power, the second Trump administration has systematically moved against pro-Palestinian voices across the country, blocking visas and pursuing deportation proceedings against advocates who have publicly called for a free Palestine.
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