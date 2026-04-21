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Russia Delivers Twenty-One Tons of Aid to Lebanon
(MENAFN) Russia has dispatched a special humanitarian aid shipment totaling 27 tons to Lebanon, while also arranging for the evacuation of Russian citizens on the return journey, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.
The ministry stated that the aid flight departed overnight carrying supplies including mobile power generators, food provisions, tents, blankets, mattresses, and sleeping kits. The operation was conducted using an Il-76 aircraft.
As stated by the ministry, the mission was carried out under instructions from President Vladimir Putin and coordinated by Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov.
Officials added that, on the return flight from Beirut to Moscow, Russian citizens along with their family members will be evacuated as part of the same operation.
The ministry did not specify the number of individuals expected to be transported back to Russia.
The ministry stated that the aid flight departed overnight carrying supplies including mobile power generators, food provisions, tents, blankets, mattresses, and sleeping kits. The operation was conducted using an Il-76 aircraft.
As stated by the ministry, the mission was carried out under instructions from President Vladimir Putin and coordinated by Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov.
Officials added that, on the return flight from Beirut to Moscow, Russian citizens along with their family members will be evacuated as part of the same operation.
The ministry did not specify the number of individuals expected to be transported back to Russia.
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