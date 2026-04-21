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Burundi, UNHCR Launch Voluntary Return Program for Congolese Refugees
(MENAFN) The government of Burundi, together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), announced on Monday a voluntary repatriation program aimed at assisting thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo currently living in Burundi, amid declining humanitarian support.
According to officials, the program is scheduled to begin on Thursday and is intended as part of broader regional efforts to find lasting solutions for displaced populations, even as security conditions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remain fragile.
A joint statement emphasized that participation in the initiative is entirely voluntary. “The return is part of a voluntary dynamic, based on the free choice of each person concerned,” it said.
Authorities noted that the initiative comes at a time when humanitarian needs are increasing while available resources remain limited.
Earlier reports from UNHCR indicated that the Busuma refugee site, which hosts approximately 66,000 Congolese refugees who arrived in Burundi since late 2025, has been experiencing severe shortages of essential supplies including clean water, food, medical care, shelter, and protection services.
Officials stressed that no refugee will be forced to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those who choose to go back are asked to register at designated departure centers to complete administrative procedures, including arrangements for family reunification.
Special consideration will be given to families with school-aged children, individuals with specific needs, and public officials as part of the repatriation process.
According to officials, the program is scheduled to begin on Thursday and is intended as part of broader regional efforts to find lasting solutions for displaced populations, even as security conditions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remain fragile.
A joint statement emphasized that participation in the initiative is entirely voluntary. “The return is part of a voluntary dynamic, based on the free choice of each person concerned,” it said.
Authorities noted that the initiative comes at a time when humanitarian needs are increasing while available resources remain limited.
Earlier reports from UNHCR indicated that the Busuma refugee site, which hosts approximately 66,000 Congolese refugees who arrived in Burundi since late 2025, has been experiencing severe shortages of essential supplies including clean water, food, medical care, shelter, and protection services.
Officials stressed that no refugee will be forced to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those who choose to go back are asked to register at designated departure centers to complete administrative procedures, including arrangements for family reunification.
Special consideration will be given to families with school-aged children, individuals with specific needs, and public officials as part of the repatriation process.
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