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Japan Allows Export of Lethal Arms Under New Defense Policy
(MENAFN) Japan has ended long-standing restrictions on the export of military equipment, paving the way for the sale of lethal weapons abroad as part of a broader effort to expand its defense industry and strategic influence, according to local media reports.
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved the policy change on Tuesday, replacing the previous framework that limited exports to five categories of nonlethal equipment. Under the new system, defense exports are divided into two categories: “weapons” and “non-weapons,” according to a news agency.
The “weapons” category includes systems such as missiles, tanks, and warships, while the “non-weapons” category covers equipment like radar systems and protective gear.
Under the revised rules, any decision to export lethal weapons will be subject to review by Japan’s National Security Council. Such exports will be limited to countries that already maintain defense cooperation agreements with Japan, currently totaling 17 nations.
Exports to countries involved in active armed conflicts will generally remain prohibited, although the government has introduced exceptions that may be considered if deemed necessary for Japan’s national security.
The updated policy also allows for the transfer of jointly developed weapons to third countries, including next-generation fighter jets being developed under the Global Combat Air Program involving Britain and Italy.
The Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi approved the policy change on Tuesday, replacing the previous framework that limited exports to five categories of nonlethal equipment. Under the new system, defense exports are divided into two categories: “weapons” and “non-weapons,” according to a news agency.
The “weapons” category includes systems such as missiles, tanks, and warships, while the “non-weapons” category covers equipment like radar systems and protective gear.
Under the revised rules, any decision to export lethal weapons will be subject to review by Japan’s National Security Council. Such exports will be limited to countries that already maintain defense cooperation agreements with Japan, currently totaling 17 nations.
Exports to countries involved in active armed conflicts will generally remain prohibited, although the government has introduced exceptions that may be considered if deemed necessary for Japan’s national security.
The updated policy also allows for the transfer of jointly developed weapons to third countries, including next-generation fighter jets being developed under the Global Combat Air Program involving Britain and Italy.
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