Hajj 2026: First Batch Of 371 Pilgrims Departs From New Delhi

The first batch of Hajj 2026, carrying 371 pilgrims, departed for Mecca on Saturday from New Delhi, marking the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season from India. The pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan.

Government Ensures Smooth Pilgrimage

Speaking on the occasion to ANI, Kausar Jahan said, "Today marks the first flight of Hajj 2026, with 371 pilgrims embarking on their journey. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone." She further added, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, all facilities are continuously being expanded, and our government is making every effort to ensure that their journey is as smooth, pleasant, and easy as possible."

Highlighting the significance of the arrangements, she said that coordinated efforts are being made to support the pilgrims throughout the process. Officials were present at the airport to oversee the departure and ensure that all formalities were completed smoothly.

Pilgrims Express Gratitude and Emotion

Expressing his emotions before departure, pilgrim MD Jishan said, "I just can't express it. The best thing is that Allah has called me, may Allah accept my prayers, and most of all, one should have patience. Whoever goes there should have patience first. And help each other. And may this moment come again and again in everyone's life."

Another pilgrim, MD Kasim, said, "Only fortunate people get the opportunity to live this moment...We are all very emotional...I will pray for peace and unity...I thank the government of India for making very good arrangements for us."

Families of the pilgrims were seen emotionally bidding farewell at the airport as the first batch began its journey. Many expressed hope for a smooth pilgrimage and highlighted the spiritual importance of the occasion as well as the arrangements made by authorities.

The departure of the first batch officially marks the beginning of the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage operations from India. (ANI)

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