Crypto Executives Boost Security As Wrench Attacks Rise

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kidnapping-for-ransom attempts targeting prominent crypto executives have surged in recent years, a trend insiders refer to as a“$5 wrench attack.” The rise has drawn attention from policymakers and insurers as the crypto industry grapples with how to secure wealth that is both highly valuable and highly liquid. During Paris Blockchain Week, French officials announced measures aimed at preventing such incidents and improving security coordination, signaling a shift from reactive responses to proactive risk management. In parallel, the private sector is expanding personal security offerings, including bespoke insurance coverage designed to mitigate both the financial and operational fallout of crypto-related kidnap and ransom (K&R) events.

The phenomenon isn't confined to one corner of the globe, but France has emerged as a focal point in the current wave of attacks. The crypto ecosystem has long faced security challenges, yet the combination of rapid wealth accumulation and high public visibility has made executives tempting targets for criminals. The broader crypto landscape has also faced a long-running toll of incidents documented by researchers and enthusiasts who track physical attacks on crypto holders.

Escalating K&R activity against crypto leaders: 316 attacks recorded since 2014 in Jameson Lopp's public repository, with 79 ransom-focused incidents in 2025 and media reporting 27 attacks in 2026 to date. France, and Paris in particular, has become a high-risk region for crypto executives, with authorities signaling more coordinated security measures and a rising police presence at industry events. Industry and insurer responses are expanding. Coinbase 's security spending reached about $6.2 million in 2024, and Relm Insurance has begun offering K&R coverage as demand from crypto clients grows; training and prevention are central to many policies. Policy and enforcement efforts are moving from ad hoc protections to structured programs. France launched a prevention platform to improve security coordination, and public statements emphasize heightened risk awareness and practical security guidance. Crypto executives are rethinking personal security, with private dwellings, travel, and event security increasingly integrated into risk management programs.

Key takeawaysA rising threat landscape for crypto executives

The risk is not new, but the scale and visibility have surged as crypto wealth has grown. Jameson Lopp, a veteran cryptography advocate and former Bitcoin core developer, maintains a GitHub repository that tracks“physical-bitcoin” attacks. The repository, though not exhaustive, documents at least 316 incidents since 2014 and has become a reference point for risk awareness within the community.

Historical perspective from within the industry shows a long-standing concern with varied attack vectors-from impersonation and social engineering to home invasions and kidnappings. In 2019, Rigel Walsh of Swan Bitcoin delivered lectures that explored these vectors in depth, underscoring that as wealth concentrates, attackers evolve their methods. In 2025, the repository counted 79 ransom-focused attacks, and by 2026, media reporting has signaled 27 attacks.

Notably, the crypto ecosystem is both highly liquid and highly connected, which means that even if a crime is contained locally, the downstream effects-loss of trust, cyber and physical security costs, and regulatory scrutiny-can be widespread. In practice, criminals can exploit gaps in personal security or reach within the ecosystem to leverage a ransom scenario, creating a persistent incentive for better protective measures across the sector.

As Davie Davies, a security-focused voice in the industry, has noted, the social fabric of crypto projects often places executives in informal networks where personal and professional boundaries blur. Crypto's culture-marked by frequent dinners and open collaboration-can inadvertently create opportunities for targeted criminals who know when and where crypto leaders are likely to gather or travel.

France and Paris: a focal point for crypto crime

France has become a conspicuous hotspot for crypto ransom activity, with Paris described as eclipsing other regions by a wide margin. The concentration is partly attributed to a combination of high visitor traffic, dense hospitality and entertainment zones, and the portability of digital assets that criminals view as attractive targets. In the wake of high-profile incidents, one of the most cited cases is the 2025 kidnapping of Ledger Wallet co-founder David Balland. For context, Balland's incident prompted public commentary from his co-founder, Eric Larchevêque, who suggested French regulatory and registration requirements may have unintentionally facilitated the exposure of crypto executives to risk.

France's security posture at Paris Blockchain Week reflected a proactive stance. Public officials announced a prevention platform designed to improve security coordination across agencies and private partners. The platform aims to connect risk assessment, rapid response, and information sharing, with the interior ministry indicating continued collaboration in the weeks ahead. Observers noted a visible police presence at the event, and security vessels as commentators highlighted the transition from purely reactive policing to more preventive, data-driven approaches.

These developments come amid broader cross-border concerns about illicit finance and sanctions enforcement. Even as authorities intensify monitoring, the liquidity and cross-border nature of crypto assets complicate enforcement, underscoring the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration that includes policymakers, insurers, and industry participants.

Industry responses: insurance, training, and risk governance

As the risk environment expands, executives and firms are elevating personal security budgets and pursuing more comprehensive risk-management tools. A notable development is the surge in interest in bespoke K&R insurance products. Relm Insurance's head of distribution pointed to growing demand among crypto clients and explained that the company launched a K&R policy in response to case studies and client inquiries. The program blends security advisory services with financial indemnification, but its core emphasis is on preventing situations that could trigger a payout.

In parallel, the private-sector trend toward heightened personal security spending is evident at the executive level. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange by trading volume, reportedly spent about $6.2 million on executive protection for CEO Brian Armstrong in 2024, a figure that TechCrunch described as exceeding the security expenditures of several traditional financial giants combined. This level of spend signals a shift in risk appetite and a growing market for specialized protection services in the crypto economy.

On the ground, Larchevêque has publicly disclosed personal security costs that amount to tens of thousands of dollars per month for himself and his family, including at-home security measures. He has publicly advocated for greater allowances to permit firearms for protection in the crypto context, highlighting the intensity of perceived risk and the lengths to which some executives will go to secure their families.

Beyond private insurance, the market is expanding toward preventive training. Insurance providers and risk consultants emphasize that most successful mitigation hinges on education-knowing what to say, who to contact, how to respond, and which routes to avoid. The emphasis on early, proactive training aligns with the idea that the best protection often starts long before a ransom demand is ever issued.

Policy responses from governments reflect this preventive tilt. During Paris Blockchain Week, France's interior office announced the launch of a prevention platform designed to bolster cooperation among police, security professionals, and private firms. Officials indicated that thousands of sign-ups had already occurred, signaling substantial interest in formalized security coordination. Public commentary from law enforcement and policymakers underscored the importance of practical steps-routing attendees along secure paths, coordinating with local police, and increasing security visibility at industry gatherings.

As stakeholders race to close security gaps, the crypto-insurance ecosystem remains a critical piece of the puzzle. Brokers serving the sector report that a growing share of clients now requests risk-transfer solutions that combine coverage with training and ongoing advisory services. The emphasis remains on preventing incidents by improving situational awareness, rather than emphasizing payouts after the fact.

What comes next for security and risk governance

The accelerating frequency of kidnap and ransom threats against crypto leaders is shaping a broader discussion about risk governance, personal security, and industry resilience. The pattern-high-value, liquid assets, and a socially dense but potentially risky ecosystem-suggests that both the public and private sectors will continue to invest in protective infrastructure. Expect continued development of prevention platforms, expanded K&R insurance options, and more rigorous private security programs tied to corporate governance practices.

Investors, builders, and executives should watch how the French platform evolves in the coming weeks and whether other jurisdictions adopt similar proactive frameworks. The balance between enabling innovation and mitigating risk will likely become a more prominent feature of corporate strategy in the crypto space, influencing how teams plan travel, host events, and structure personal-security budgets. As risk programs mature, the sector may also see a shift toward standardized best practices in personal-security training and incident-response playbooks.

In the near term, readers should monitor updates from policymakers in France and other crypto-hotspots, as well as insurer product announcements and case studies from major players like Coinbase and Relm. The evolving ecosystem will determine how effectively the industry can reduce exposure without dampening growth or innovation.

Where the story goes next will hinge on whether coordinated prevention platforms can translate into tangible reductions in risk, and whether the crypto sector can sustain its growth trajectory while making personal-security considerations a core element of corporate culture.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.