Women Instrumental In Poll Victories, Must Have Representation In Legislatures: Ravi Kishan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Friday supported the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, asserting that the decisive role played by women voters in elections must translate into greater political representation.

Speaking during the debate, Kishan described the day as "historic" and said the legislation reflects the vision of a "New India" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today is a golden day. This Bill is the result of strong willpower which has shown that even the impossible can be made possible. This is not an electoral issue," he said.

Highlighting the role of women in elections, the BJP MP brought in a personal perspective, saying that a significant share of his electoral support comes from women voters.

"I receive lakhs of votes, and out of those, around one to one-and-a-half lakh votes are mobilised in by my wife," Kishan said, underlining how women play a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes.

He noted that if women are instrumental in ensuring victories, they must also be given adequate space in legislative bodies.

"Women should get 33 per cent reservation. They must come forward. Delimitation should happen to implement this effectively," he added.

Kishan also shared a personal account of his early life, recalling the hardships of poverty to stress the need for addressing women's issues at the grassroots level.

"I want to share my story of poverty. There was no toilet in my house. I have seen that pain, when women had to wait for the evening and darkness to go to the toilet," he said.

Kishan also criticised sections of the Opposition, saying the focus should be on addressing women's issues rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

"This is not the time to listen to songs, but to listen to the pain of women," he said, expressing disappointment over remarks targeting Prime Minister Modi during the debate over the Women's Reservation Bill.

Kishan also took a swipe accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue and not doing enough historically to empower women.

He asserted that the present Union government has shown commitment to women's rights through legislative initiatives.