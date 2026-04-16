MNRE Showcases Hydrogen Startup Ecosystem At One-Day Exhibition

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) organised a one-day exhibition to showcase India's growing hydrogen startup ecosystem, bringing together 18 startups working across the green hydrogen value chain.

The exhibition featured innovations spanning electrolyser technologies, fuel cell applications, biomass-to-hydrogen production and digital solutions for hydrogen systems. Startups demonstrated their products and engaged with stakeholders from government, industry and the research community.

According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India had 249 startups operating in the hydrogen sector as of September 2025, reflecting the rapid expansion of the ecosystem.

The participating startups represented a diverse mix of segments, including electrolyser manufacturing, hydrogen production, fuel cells, safety systems, drone applications, hydrogen-based cooking solutions, artificial intelligence and bio-hydrogen technologies.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Sood attended the event and interacted with startup founders. MNRE Secretary Santosh Sarangi and officials from the Principal Scientific Adviser's office also attended the event..

The MNRE ministry in an official release said that it had launched a scheme for new and novel uses of hydrogen production and applications under which Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for startup funding, with a maximum grant of Rs 5 crore per project.



(KNN Bureau)

