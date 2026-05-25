Trump Praises Fallen Military Heroes At Memorial Day Ceremony: 'We Will Never, Ever Forget'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery by honoring the 13 US service members killed during the ongoing Iran war, linking their sacrifice to his administration's efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

After laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump addressed veterans, military families, and Gold Star relatives gathered at the cemetery.

“We lost 13 wonderful souls, wonderful, special people,” Trump said on May 25.“They (Iran) will never have a nuclear weapon.”

The President argued that the sacrifices made during the conflict were necessary to stop Iran from developing a nuclear arsenal as the war approaches its three-month mark.

Trump signals optimism on Iran peace negotiations

Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing toward a possible long-term agreement following a six-week ceasefire.

“Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all,” Trump wrote on social media.

Although Trump suggested on May 23 that a peace agreement could be close, he later indicated he had instructed negotiators not to rush the process.

The President reiterated during the ceremony that his administration remained committed to preventing a nuclear-armed Iran.

Gold Star families recognized for their sacrifice

During his remarks, Trump paid tribute to Gold Star families attending the ceremony and thanked them for enduring the loss of loved ones killed in military service.

“God bless our fallen heroes,” Trump said.“We're joined today by some of those they left behind - our incredible Gold Star families, incredible people.”

“To every person here and across America who holds tight to the memory of a warrior taken from them, we will never, ever forget the ones you loved,” he added.

Trump then asked Gold Star family members to“receive our thanks,” saying they had given“everything” so the nation could endure.

| Memorial Day 2026: What's open and closed on May 25? Memorial Day linked to America's 250th Anniversary

Trump also connected Memorial Day remembrance to the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations, emphasizing that honoring fallen troops must come before patriotic celebration.

“Before we hail the founding, we honor the fallen,” Trump said.“Before we celebrate the triumph, we pay the tribute. Before we crown the victory, we count the cost.”

“Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America's armed forces, and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day.”

Leaders pay tribute to fallen troops

Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Pete Hegseth, Secretary of defense, also addressed attendees during the ceremony.

Caine described Memorial Day as a daily reality for military families who have lost loved ones in service.

“Memorial Day is not a single date on a calendar” for Gold Star families, he said, but“literally every single day.”

He added that the names of fallen service members are“woven into the fabric of the story of our nation.”

Hegseth referred to the 13 troops killed in“Operation Epic Fury” while honoring America's“fallen warriors.”

“May we live lives worthy of their sacrifice and boldly carry forth their fight for freedom,” Hegseth said.“May Almighty God bless our warriors and may Almighty God bless our fallen and those they love.”

Marco Rubio, Secretary of state, also marked Memorial Day with a message honoring Americans who died serving the nation.

“America was built, defended, and preserved by those willing to give everything for it,” Rubio wrote on X.“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedom. We will never forget them.”

| Trump says Iran talks 'proceeding nicely,' pushes expansion of Abraham Accords