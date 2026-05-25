Padma Awards Reoriented To Honour 'Real Change Makers': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted a dinner for the Padma Awards 2026 recipients and said the awards have been reoriented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour "real change makers strengthening society at the grassroots."

In a post on X, Shah said he was "delighted to host a dinner for the distinguished personalities who received the Padma Awards 2026 today."

"It was engaging to discuss with them about the socio-economic and cultural transformations they are striving for in various parts of the country," he wrote.

Delighted to host a dinner for the distinguished personalities who received the Padma Awards 2026 today. It was engaging to discuss with them about the socio-economic and cultural transformations they are striving for in various parts of the country. twitter/mpqAWkRetA - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 25, 2026

Congratulating the awardees, Shah said they were conferred with the honours by the President of India earlier in the day. He credited PM Modi for reorienting the Padma Awards as an institution to drive socio-economic progress. He added that the awards ceremony "advances this vision and inspires more people to contribute to India's journey towards greatness."

"Congratulations to the luminaries and change makers conferred with the Padma Awards by the Honourable President of India today. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has reoriented Padma Awards as an institution to drive socio-economic progress by honoring the real change makers strengthening our society at grassroots. The awards ceremony advances this vision and inspires more people to contribute to India's journey towards greatness. All my best wishes are with them." Shah said.

Congratulations to the luminaries and change makers conferred with the Padma Awards by the Honourable President of India today. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has reoriented Padma Awards as an institution to drive socio-economic progress by honoring the real change makers... twitter/3SyJL38BQ8 - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 25, 2026

The Padma Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian honours of the country and are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.

Padma Shri for Dr Mahendra Kumar Mishra

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the Padma Shri to Dr Mahendra Kumar Mishra in the field of Literature and Education. Dr Mishra is a linguist, folklorist and educationist who has dedicated more than four decades to preserving endangered tribal voices while embedding them in modern pedagogy.

Dr Mishra has made remarkable contributions to preserving tribal heritage through his work in tribal education, folk literature and indigenous culture.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Literature and education to Dr. Mahendra Kumar Mishra. Dr. Mahendra Kumar Mishra is a linguist, folklorist and educationist who has dedicated more than four decades to preserving endangered tribal voices while embedding them in modern pedagogy. He has earned global acclaim for voicing the Indian knowledge system embedded in tribal and rural population of India."

Odisha Governor Extends Congratulations

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also extended his congratulations to Mishra. In a post on X, the Governor said, "Heartiest congratulations to Mahendra Kumar Mishra on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to tribal education, folk literature and indigenous culture."

"Hailing from Nuapada, he has made remarkable contributions to preserving Odisha's tribal heritage. Best wishes to him for his continued service," Kambhampati added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)