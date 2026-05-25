Netanyahu Admits Privately Israel Has 'Little Ability' To Influence Trump On Iran Deal: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has privately acknowledged that he currently has limited ability to influence US President Donald Trump 's decision-making on Iran as Washington negotiates a possible agreement to end the nearly three-month-long conflict, according to a Reuters report citing two Israeli officials familiar with the discussions.

The comments reportedly came as Israel found itself largely excluded from ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at halting a war that began with joint US-Israeli bombardments earlier this year.

Netanyahu concerned about emerging US-Iran memorandum

According to the news outlet, Netanyahu expressed concern during private conversations over a proposed memorandum of understanding currently being negotiated between Washington and Tehran.

The preliminary arrangement would reportedly involve Iran reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the United States lifting its naval blockade. The agreement would then pave the way for broader negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

One Israeli official quoted by Reuters said Netanyahu believes Israel has limited leverage over Trump's current diplomatic approach.

“Israel has no manoeuvre to influence the president right now,” the official reportedly said.

US and Iran remain divided on key issues

Despite ongoing indirect talks mediated by Pakistan, major disagreements remain between Washington and Tehran.

The United States and Iran continue to differ over:

-Iran's nuclear ambitions

-Sanctions relief demands

-Israel's military operations in Lebanon

-Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile

Iranian sources told the outlet that“feasible formulas” could eventually be developed to address disputes surrounding Iran's highly enriched uranium reserves, including dilution measures supervised by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Netanyahu insists Israel retain military freedom

Reuters reported that Netanyahu is demanding that Israel retain the right to continue military operations against perceived threats across the region, particularly in southern Lebanon.

That condition could complicate negotiations if Iran insists on a complete halt to Israeli military action against Hezbollah.

After a recent phone conversation with Trump, Netanyahu said both leaders agreed that:“Any final agreement... means dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory.”

Netanyahu also said Trump“reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon.”

Trump says Netanyahu will follow US lead

Trump and Netanyahu reportedly spoke by phone at least three times over the past week as diplomatic discussions intensified.

Following one of the conversations, Trump was asked by reporters about his message to the Israeli prime minister.

“He's a very good man, he'll do whatever I want him to do,” Trump said.

The news outlet reported that Israeli officials had simultaneously prepared for the possibility of renewed joint US-Israeli air strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure if talks collapsed.

Fighting with Hezbollah continues despite ceasefire

Although a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was reached on April 16 as part of a broader US-Iran truce framework, hostilities have continued.

Israeli troops remain deployed across parts of southern Lebanon, while the Israeli military continues air strikes targeting Hezbollah positions. Hezbollah militants have also launched drones toward Israeli troops and northern Israeli towns.

US and Israeli objectives diverge

At the beginning of the military campaign against Iran on February 28, Netanyahu stated that Israel's objectives included:

-Weakening Iran's clerical leadership

-Eliminating nuclear capabilities

-Destroying ballistic missile infrastructure

-Reducing Tehran's regional influence

Reuters previously reported that Trump approved the operation after Netanyahu urged joint action, including targeting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was later killed during the opening strikes.

However, Reuters noted that US and Israeli priorities have increasingly diverged since then.

While Israel remains focused on dismantling Iran's military and nuclear capabilities, the Trump administration is prioritising efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial shipping route that previously carried roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before the conflict erupted.

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