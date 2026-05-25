Buffalo Resembling Donald Trump In Bangladesh Goes Viral Ahead Of Eid

A buffalo purchased for "Qurbani" (sacrificial offering) ahead of Eid al-Adha has gone viral on social media due to its unusual resemblance to US President Donald Trump, drawing large crowds and widespread online attention in Bangladesh, with users popularly nicknaming the animal "Donald Trump".

The buffalo has already been delivered to its buyer, while visuals from the location show large gatherings of people who have been flocking to catch a glimpse of the now-famous animal.

Owner on Unexpected Fame

Muhammad Fariduzzaman Sharon, the owner of the buffalo, said he had bought the animal nearly two months ago with the intention of offering it for Qurbani (sacrificial offering) for the upcoming Eid al-Adha and did not anticipate it would become an internet sensation. "As for my feelings, I actually bought this animal two months ago. So, the main intention behind purchasing it was to please Allah - meaning, to sacrifice it in the way of Allah. Now it has gone viral, and because of that, there is so much popularity and such a huge crowd," he said.

He clarified that the purchase was made through standard livestock pricing based on live weight. "I bought it normally. It just became popular now," he added, noting that the buffalo weighed around 597 kg and was purchased at approximately BDT 550 per kg, costing nearly BDT 330,000 in total. "Just like anyone else buying a cow or buffalo for a normal Qurbani (sacrifice). I bought it normally. It just became popular now," he said.

Family Surprised by Attention

The owner's wife also expressed surprise at the unexpected attention, saying the family was happy to see so many visitors and the animal gaining recognition. "This is our first time. We always sacrifice cows or goats. This is the first time for a buffalo because my son insisted that we sacrifice a buffalo this time," she said.

She added that it felt "really good" that people from outside the country were also noticing the animal through social media and news platforms. The buffalo continues to attract visitors and online interest, turning a routine livestock purchase into an unexpected viral phenomenon. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)