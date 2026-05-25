Trump To Undergo Fourth Medical Exam Of Second Term On Tuesday At Walter Reed Ahead Of His 80Th Birthday

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump is expected to undergo the fourth medical examination of his second presidential term on Tuesday (May 26) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, ahead of his 80th birthday next month.

The White House said the visit will include both medical and dental evaluations as part of Trump's annual preventive care routine.

Trump jokes about exercise routine

Last week, Trump downplayed concerns about his fitness by joking about his exercise habits.

“I work out like about one minute a day, max,” Trump said during a public appearance.

Despite the humor, the remark added to ongoing discussion about the President's health and lifestyle choices.

Trump turns 80 on June 14 and is currently the oldest person ever elected to the presidency.

Visible health issues draw attention

Recent public appearances have intensified speculation about Trump's condition after observers noticed bruising on his hands, swelling in his lower legs, and a rash around his neck.

Trump addressed the bruising directly, attributing it to his use of aspirin.

“I take more aspirin than my doctor recommends,” Trump said, explaining that the medication contributes to easy bruising.

Aspirin is commonly prescribed to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes because it thins the blood.

White House explains leg swelling

Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, previously released a letter stating that the President's lower-leg swelling was caused by chronic venous insufficiency.

“The condition is benign and common, especially in individuals over 70,” Barbabella wrote.

The White House also responded to concerns over visible bruises on the President's hands, which have occasionally appeared covered with makeup during televised events.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the irritation was likely caused by“frequent handshaking” combined with aspirin use.

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Trump has repeatedly questioned the cognitive abilities of former President Joe Biden, drawing increased attention to his own mental sharpness.

The President has frequently defended his cognitive health by referencing the assessments included in his medical evaluations.

“I aced the cognitive exams,” Trump has said repeatedly at rallies and interviews.

Questions about his alertness resurfaced after Trump appeared to close his eyes for extended periods during several public events, including a Cabinet meeting on December 2.

Previous CT scan described as“perfectly normal”

Trump's last publicly disclosed medical examination took place in October, when he underwent a CT scan of his heart and abdomen.

According to Barbabella, the imaging was preventative and revealed no abnormalities.

“The results were perfectly normal,” the doctor said in the statement released by the White House.

Trump later remarked that he regretted undergoing the scans because the tests fueled further public speculation about his health rather than easing concerns.

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