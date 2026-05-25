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More Upward Progress For TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks continued on their upward path Monday toward record highs, as investors took cheer from the prospects of peace in the conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran.
The TSX Composite Index moved skyward 359.53 points, or 1%, to conclude Monday at 34,830.89.
The Canadian dollar forged ahead 0.02 cents to 72.46 cents U.S.
Aya Gold and Silver popped $1.68, or 7%, while Hudbay Minerals sprinted $3.01, or 8.9%, to $36.69. Americas Gold & Silver gained 39 cents, or 4.9%, to $8.42, among the top movers on the benchmark index.
Quarterly results from major banks, including Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal, among others, are expected later this week. RBC surged $2.18 to $264.15, TD was up $1.87, or 1.2%, to $156.56, while BMO gathered $2.97 to $224.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange triumphed 21.34 points, or 2.2%, to 994.81.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive by the closing bell, led by materials, up 4.2%, gold brightening 2.6%, and information
technology, ahead 1.9%.
Energy looked downward 3.4%, while telecoms paled 0.1%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.9% Monday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed for holiday.
Oil prices sank $5.73 to $90.87 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $47.10 to $4,570.30 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
American stock markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
Stocks continued on their upward path Monday toward record highs, as investors took cheer from the prospects of peace in the conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran.
The TSX Composite Index moved skyward 359.53 points, or 1%, to conclude Monday at 34,830.89.
The Canadian dollar forged ahead 0.02 cents to 72.46 cents U.S.
Aya Gold and Silver popped $1.68, or 7%, while Hudbay Minerals sprinted $3.01, or 8.9%, to $36.69. Americas Gold & Silver gained 39 cents, or 4.9%, to $8.42, among the top movers on the benchmark index.
Quarterly results from major banks, including Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal, among others, are expected later this week. RBC surged $2.18 to $264.15, TD was up $1.87, or 1.2%, to $156.56, while BMO gathered $2.97 to $224.53.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange triumphed 21.34 points, or 2.2%, to 994.81.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive by the closing bell, led by materials, up 4.2%, gold brightening 2.6%, and information
technology, ahead 1.9%.
Energy looked downward 3.4%, while telecoms paled 0.1%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.9% Monday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed for holiday.
Oil prices sank $5.73 to $90.87 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $47.10 to $4,570.30 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
American stock markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
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