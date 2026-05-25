DK Shivakumar Calls For Safeguarding Voting Rights Amid SIR Concerns

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday called for safeguarding of people's voting rights in view of concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The DCM stated that the Booth Level Officer (BLO) must set aside party differences and cooperate in properly protecting everyone's right to vote. "No one should lose their right to vote. We must provide people with proper documents and safeguard their votes," the DCM, who is also the KPCC President, said while speaking to reporters after participating in the event 'Congress Nade, Mata Rakshane Kade' (Congress March for Protection of Votes) organised by the KPCC in Devanahalli.

Party strategy: Awareness and internal discipline

"Everyone must get rid of the notion that this is a mapping process. The enumeration forms issued by BLOs must be mandatorily filled out and submitted to election officers along with the required documents. Our workers will be trained for this purpose. BLOs must set aside party differences and cooperate in properly protecting everyone's right to vote," he appealed.

He further cautioned, "We have instructed ministers and MLAs to set aside all other work and focus on this task. In light of the party's directive to remove officials who were absent from today's meeting, action will be taken against those who did not attend. Those who show no interest in party organisation will be removed from their positions."

When asked whether they would protest against the SIR, he said, "Rather than protesting against the SIR, we will focus on spreading awareness about it."

Fears of disenfranchisement, link to welfare benefits raised

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting with Congress leaders and workers over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state and said it was the government's duty to create awareness among the public.

DK Shivakumar warned that voters who fail to submit the required forms could lose their voting rights and access to government schemes. He flagged concerns over large-scale deletions of electors in other states. "Quite a few issues are happening across the country due to SIR. That is why we are working to create awareness about it. The poor and common people need to be told what SIR is. In several states, 50, 60, and up to 90 lakh votes are being removed. SIR is beginning in Karnataka as well," he said.

Linking voting rights to welfare benefits, the Deputy CM said that the government must provide people with the necessary documents.

ECI's Special Intensive Revision schedule

Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner. For the states of Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, the qualifying date is October 1. The draft roll will be published on August 5, with claims and objections from August 5 to September 4. The notice phase and disposal will conclude on October 3, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 7. (ANI)

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