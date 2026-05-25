Piyush Goyal In Canada To Boost Economic Ties, CEPA Negotiations

In a significant development for bilateral diplomacy, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K. Patnaik, welcomed the Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, upon his arrival at the airport in Ottawa on Monday. Sharing the update in a post on social media platform X, the High Commission of India in Canada emphasised the strategic nature of the visit, noting that it "marks an important step in further enhancing India-Canada economic ties". High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik welcomed Hon'ble Commerce & Industry Minister @CimGOI at the airport in Ottawa today. The visit marks an important step in further enhancing India–Canada economic ties.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @DineshKPatnaik @DoC_GoI @diaspora_india... twitter/1tMZW0uILR - India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) May 25, 2026

Push for Economic Partnership

The Union Minister's arrival in Ottawa commences a three-day official visit from 25 to 27 May, taking place as New Delhi and Ottawa aggressively push ahead with negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), viewed as a vital step in rejuvenating economic relations between the two nations. Accompanied by a high-powered business delegation comprising senior executives from over 100 prominent Indian enterprises, Goyal's visit spans a diverse array of sectors, including energy, metals and mining, aerospace, telecom, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, textiles, automotive and capital goods.

During his stay, Goyal is slated to hold a crucial meeting with Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. The two leaders will evaluate the ongoing momentum of the CEPA discussions and explore fresh avenues to bolster trade and investment flows between the two countries. Expanding the scope of the high-level political engagement, the Union Minister is also expected to call on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and hold extensive deliberations with Foreign Minister Anita Anand, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across strategic and high-growth sectors.

Engagements on Business and Key Sectors

Beyond his strictly governmental engagements, Goyal will interact with Chief Executive Officers of major Canadian corporations, prominent start-up founders and top executives from leading pension funds. The energy sector is anticipated to take centre stage during these interactions.

Energy and Technology Cooperation

Officials have pointed out that India's surging energy requirements, coupled with Canada's vast natural resource wealth, position the two nations as natural partners across the entire energy spectrum, ranging from traditional hydrocarbons to clean energy transition initiatives. Furthermore, civil nuclear cooperation is expected to endure as a foundational pillar of the bilateral matrix. Both nations are also aiming to scale up collaboration in science and technology, with a special emphasis on artificial intelligence research, standardisation and fostering innovation ecosystems.

Reviving Diplomatic Momentum

This high-profile visit takes place against the backdrop of a broader thaw in India-Canada relations following a phase of diplomatic strain. Since the middle of 2025, both capitals have actively revived high-level communication across political, economic, strategic and security frameworks. Notably, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India on March 2 this year served as a catalyst to restart momentum in the relationship, which also witnessed the formal launch of the CEPA negotiations.

The diplomatic momentum has been steady, with a Canadian delegation visiting New Delhi earlier this month for the second round of CEPA talks, which concluded between May 4 and 7. The officials accompanying Goyal are expected to sustain these detailed discussions during the ongoing tour as both sides aim to fast-track the treaty negotiations.

Trade Goals and People-to-People Ties

Looking ahead, New Delhi and Ottawa have established an ambitious benchmark of scaling up their bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by the year 2030. The financial backdrop to these talks remains robust, with India and Canada recording a bilateral trade volume of nearly USD 8 billion in FY2025-26. During this fiscal period, Indian exports to Canada accounted for USD 4.67 billion, whereas imports from Canada were pegged at USD 3.28 billion.

The deep-rooted relationship is further underpinned by the fact that Canada hosts an expansive Indian-origin community, which includes nearly 1.8 million Indo-Canadians alongside approximately one million Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and students, a demographic frequently hailed by both administrations as a vital living bridge between the two countries.

According to officials, the ongoing visit is expected to unlock entirely new channels of cooperation, rebuild mutual trust and infuse fresh vitality into a partnership that both sides firmly believe possesses immense untapped potential. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)