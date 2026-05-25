Rahul Gandhi Slams 'RSS, BJP Nexus' For Destroying Education System

Rahul Gandhi alleges 'nexus' destroyed education system

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over exam paper leaks, alleging that a "nexus" between the RSS, BJP and university appointees has "destroyed India's education system." In an Instagram reel addressed to Gen-Z students, Gandhi said, "Papers have been leaked 80 times, and the futures of 2 crore young people have been ruined. If the government cannot protect you, the Opposition will." He accused the government of enabling corruption in higher education.

"This is a nexus between the RSS, the BJP, and their appointees - the Vice Chancellors and professors placed in our universities. It is a money-making nexus, and it has destroyed India's education system," Gandhi said. Targeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, he added, "Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Education Minister, says he has nothing to do with this. The Prime Minister should issue an immediate order for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation; he should be sacked, and those who are guilty must be caught and imprisoned."

Addressing the students, Gandhi said, "To the students, I want to say, you are not alone. We stand with you, from the streets to the Parliament. Together, we will fight this battle, and we will win."

"To the youth of my country, to the Gen-Z students, The Modi government has toyed with your future, it is clear they will not listen to you. Instead, their entire system will turn around and blame you. You must not be afraid, the entire Opposition stands with you. We understand your pain; we will not rest until we ensure you get justice and fix this broken system, " the caption read.

Criticism over CBSE evaluation errors

Meanwhile, on Monday, the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the Modi government is targeting students and ignoring complaints over alleged errors in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam evaluation. He claimed that a student seeking correction of his answer sheet was instead abused and labelled "anti-national" on social media. He said lakhs of students have raised concerns over issues in the evaluation process, but no proper action has been taken so far.

In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "The Modi-Shah duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of rigging. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam--and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair. A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice." "But instead of help, he got abuse--BJP's IT cell branded him an "Anti-National," called him a "Soros agent," a part of the "Deep State."A 17-year-old boy raises his voice for his future, and BJP turns him into a traitor. The truth is--Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who asks questions, this government defames, intimidates, crushes. But listen up, Mr. Modi--this very youth, this Gen-Z, will shatter your arrogance," the post read.

Kejriwal calls on Gen Z to protest

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal called on Gen Z to come on the streets and protest against the government following the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination after alleged paper leaks and irregularities. Kejriwal alleged that over 93 instances of exam paper leaks have taken place since 2014, affecting over six crore youths.

Implying the involvement of senior leaders in the paper leaks, Kejriwal questioned Gen Z whether the Central Bureau of Investigation, which will be leading the investigation, will be able to take any corrective measures. Stating the example of Nepal and Bangladesh Gen-Z protest, which overthrew the KP Oli and Sheikh Hasina government, Kejriwal said, "if the Gen-Z of Nepal and Bangladesh can come out on the roads and change their governments, then can't our Gen-Z send ministers involved in the paper leak incidents to jail? I have full faith in you."

Kejriwal called Gen Z to take to the streets against people involved in the paper leaks. "Accuse those who are involved in this, send them to jail, take to the streets, protest and shut this vile game," he said.

NEET-UG 2026 controversy

The NEET UG 2026 exam has been embroiled in controversy following reports of paper leaks in multiple states, prompting demands for a re-exam and CBI investigation.

The controversy erupted after the Centre decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was originally held on May 3, following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)