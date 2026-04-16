RIA Advisory Achieves HITRUST R2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment To Cybersecurity And Information Protection

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Coral Gables, Florida, United States RIA Advisory, a leading provider of technology consulting and advisory services, specializes in revenue management, billing transformation, and technology implementation to help organizations optimize complex revenue operations across financial services, capital markets, utilities, healthcare & insurance, and public sector, today announced its facilities and supporting infrastructure residing at Amazon Web Services (Virginia), Azure (Virginia, Washington, Iowa, Illinois, California, Quebec City, Singapore, Arizona, Texas) and Pune Bavdhan Data Centers have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

Trusted and secured, HITRUST certification highlights our dedication to protecting data and managing risk in a digital-first world



The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that RIA Advisory has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.



Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.



“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Saket Pabby, CEO at RIA Advisory.“Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”



“Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates RIA Advisory's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST.“This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.”



About RIA Advisory

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida (US), RIA Advisory is a global business and technology advisory consulting firm specializing in revenue management and billing solutions for Financial Services, Utilities, Healthcare, the Public Sector, Capital Markets, Exchanges and Insurance. The firm supports enterprise clients through strategic consulting, technology implementation and business transformation, with a focus on modernizing pricing, billing, and customer care systems. RIA Advisory operates across the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, India, Australia, Philippines and South Africa, delivering scalable, ROI driven solutions to clients globally.