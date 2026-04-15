19 Countries Call For Immediate De-Escalation In Lebanon

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The foreign ministers of 19 countries have called for an immediate de-escalation in Lebanon, warning that continued conflict could undermine efforts to reduce tensions across the region.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom voiced support for efforts to include Lebanon in the broader regional de-escalation process.

They urged all parties to work towards a lasting political solution.

The signatories welcomed an initiative by Lebanese President Michel Aoun to launch direct talks with Israel, saying Israel's acceptance of such negotiations could pave the way for lasting security in Lebanon, Israel and the wider region.

They also called on all parties to urgently de-escalate and seize the opportunity offered by the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The statement condemned attacks by Hezbollah on Israel and called for an end to such actions.

At the same time, it denounced large-scale Israeli strikes on Lebanon on April 8, which, according to Lebanese officials, killed more than 350 people and injured over 1,000 others.

They stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

In another part of the statement, attacks on United Nations peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) were strongly condemned, with emphasis placed on ensuring their safety.

The signatories also expressed full support for the people and government of Lebanon and said they were ready, in coordination with the Lebanese authorities, to provide emergency assistance to more than one million displaced people.

They underlined the importance of preserving Lebanon's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

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