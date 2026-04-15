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China, Russia Hold Talks on US-Iran Conflict, Global Security Issues
(MENAFN) Chinese and Russian foreign ministers held high-level talks in Beijing on Tuesday, discussing a wide range of global conflicts, including the ongoing US-Iran tensions, the war in Ukraine, and security developments in the Asia-Pacific region, according to reports.
During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the current international environment as increasingly unstable, arguing that rising unilateral actions are deepening global divisions and placing strain on the international system. He said global peace and development are facing serious challenges amid what he described as a period of “severe turbulence,” according to official statements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed concerns over what both sides framed as deteriorating global stability. He warned that geopolitical “games” are intensifying across multiple regions, including Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Korean Peninsula, as well as ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Lavrov also argued that the conflict in Ukraine is being used by European countries to advance new security structures in Europe, which he characterized as hostile to Russia. He further suggested that broader global alliances are forming in ways that increase confrontation between major powers.
According to reports, both diplomats emphasized the importance of closer coordination between Moscow and Beijing in addressing international disputes and strengthening cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also reiterated shared criticism of what they see as efforts by some states to form exclusive geopolitical blocs.
The discussions come amid ongoing diplomatic activity between major powers over the Iran conflict and other regional crises, as global tensions continue to shape international alignments.
During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the current international environment as increasingly unstable, arguing that rising unilateral actions are deepening global divisions and placing strain on the international system. He said global peace and development are facing serious challenges amid what he described as a period of “severe turbulence,” according to official statements.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed concerns over what both sides framed as deteriorating global stability. He warned that geopolitical “games” are intensifying across multiple regions, including Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Korean Peninsula, as well as ongoing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
Lavrov also argued that the conflict in Ukraine is being used by European countries to advance new security structures in Europe, which he characterized as hostile to Russia. He further suggested that broader global alliances are forming in ways that increase confrontation between major powers.
According to reports, both diplomats emphasized the importance of closer coordination between Moscow and Beijing in addressing international disputes and strengthening cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also reiterated shared criticism of what they see as efforts by some states to form exclusive geopolitical blocs.
The discussions come amid ongoing diplomatic activity between major powers over the Iran conflict and other regional crises, as global tensions continue to shape international alignments.
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