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Joan Cetera Joins Gevo To Lead PR
(MENAFN- PRovoke) ENGLEWOOD, CO - Renewable fuel company Gevo has appointed Joan Cetera as VP of communications and public relations, tasking her with leading corporate communications as the company continues a broader leadership transition.
Cetera will oversee internal and external communications, media relations and messaging tied to Gevo's strategy across renewable fuels, carbon solutions and sustainability markets. The role includes supporting engagement with employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.
Cetera most recently was with Caterpillar, where she most recently served as VP of enterprise communications, leading a global team and advising the executive office on corporate reputation, crisis communications and strategic positioning. In that role, she helped guide communications around a CEO transition and enterprise strategy shift, and led efforts to align messaging across employees, media and investors.
Before Caterpillar, Cetera spent more than eight years at PepsiCo, including as VP of communications for PepsiCo Foods North America, overseeing corporate, executive and brand communications for the company's largest business unit. Earlier in her career, held senior roles at Edelman and MSL.
Cetera will oversee internal and external communications, media relations and messaging tied to Gevo's strategy across renewable fuels, carbon solutions and sustainability markets. The role includes supporting engagement with employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders.
Cetera most recently was with Caterpillar, where she most recently served as VP of enterprise communications, leading a global team and advising the executive office on corporate reputation, crisis communications and strategic positioning. In that role, she helped guide communications around a CEO transition and enterprise strategy shift, and led efforts to align messaging across employees, media and investors.
Before Caterpillar, Cetera spent more than eight years at PepsiCo, including as VP of communications for PepsiCo Foods North America, overseeing corporate, executive and brand communications for the company's largest business unit. Earlier in her career, held senior roles at Edelman and MSL.
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