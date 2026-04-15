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KSA Presses US to End Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Resume Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is reportedly urging the United States to lift its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations with Iran, amid growing fears of further escalation in the region.
The move comes after the US president announced the enforcement of the blockade, which took effect Monday afternoon, following unsuccessful talks between Washington and Tehran held in Pakistan over the weekend. Those discussions were part of broader attempts to halt the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has resulted in over 1,400 deaths since late February, according to reports.
According to reports citing regional officials, Riyadh is concerned that the blockade could provoke Iran into expanding the conflict and targeting other key maritime routes.
There are also warnings that Tehran might respond by shutting down the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a vital passage in the Red Sea that is essential for Saudi oil exports.
“Gulf states don’t want the war to end with Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz, their economic lifeline,” the report said.
“But many including Saudi Arabia are pressing the US to resolve the issue at the negotiating table and are scrambling to restart talks,” it added.
Despite maintaining firm public positions, both the US and Iran are reportedly continuing behind-the-scenes engagement through mediators and remain open to negotiations if sufficient flexibility is shown on both sides, according to reports.
The move comes after the US president announced the enforcement of the blockade, which took effect Monday afternoon, following unsuccessful talks between Washington and Tehran held in Pakistan over the weekend. Those discussions were part of broader attempts to halt the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has resulted in over 1,400 deaths since late February, according to reports.
According to reports citing regional officials, Riyadh is concerned that the blockade could provoke Iran into expanding the conflict and targeting other key maritime routes.
There are also warnings that Tehran might respond by shutting down the Bab al-Mandeb strait, a vital passage in the Red Sea that is essential for Saudi oil exports.
“Gulf states don’t want the war to end with Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz, their economic lifeline,” the report said.
“But many including Saudi Arabia are pressing the US to resolve the issue at the negotiating table and are scrambling to restart talks,” it added.
Despite maintaining firm public positions, both the US and Iran are reportedly continuing behind-the-scenes engagement through mediators and remain open to negotiations if sufficient flexibility is shown on both sides, according to reports.
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