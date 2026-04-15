Ukraine Showcases Borodianka Reconstruction In Germany As Model For Large-Scale Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Development.

It is noted that the meeting took place as part of a working visit to Germany by a Ukrainian delegation led by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We discussed strengthening cooperation in the areas of housing policy, urban planning, and comprehensive reconstruction-this is one of our key priorities. As an example, we showcased the results of reconstruction in Borodianka. We need to scale this experience to other destroyed settlements,” Kuleba noted.

He noted that to date, nearly 500,000 families have already received state support in the housing sector, in particular thanks to German support mechanisms.

and Ukraine establish two joint ventures for interceptor drones and unmanned ground system

The parties paid special attention to the development of serial and modular construction of multi-story housing.

This approach allows for the rapid construction of housing, ensures energy efficiency, and meets European quality standards.

As reported, according to the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA5), the need for reconstruction of Ukraine's housing sector as of December 31, 2025, amounts to USD 83.7 billion.

Photo: Ministry of Development