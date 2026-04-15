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Israeli Strikes Kill at Least Nineteen in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least 19 people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday as Israeli attacks intensified across southern Lebanon, according to reports citing health officials and local sources.
The Health Ministry reported that multiple strikes in and around the city of Tyre resulted in four deaths and left eight others wounded.
According to reports, an early morning airstrike targeted the Mahmoudiya area near Aishiyeh, killing two people.
In another incident, two individuals lost their lives and a woman was injured after a residential building in Arabsalim was struck.
Additional casualties were reported in the western Bekaa region, where a pre-dawn strike on the town of Sahmar killed three members of the same family and injured another person.
Further attacks were reported along the coast, with a strike in Adloun leaving three people dead.
In Shebriha, one person was killed and three others were wounded following another strike, as stated by reports.
Meanwhile, two more fatalities were recorded after a drone strike hit a vehicle on the Msayleh-Nabatieh road shortly after midnight, according to reports.
The Health Ministry reported that multiple strikes in and around the city of Tyre resulted in four deaths and left eight others wounded.
According to reports, an early morning airstrike targeted the Mahmoudiya area near Aishiyeh, killing two people.
In another incident, two individuals lost their lives and a woman was injured after a residential building in Arabsalim was struck.
Additional casualties were reported in the western Bekaa region, where a pre-dawn strike on the town of Sahmar killed three members of the same family and injured another person.
Further attacks were reported along the coast, with a strike in Adloun leaving three people dead.
In Shebriha, one person was killed and three others were wounded following another strike, as stated by reports.
Meanwhile, two more fatalities were recorded after a drone strike hit a vehicle on the Msayleh-Nabatieh road shortly after midnight, according to reports.
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