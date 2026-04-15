Police In J&K's Anantnag Bust Multiple Drug Rackets, Several Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 15 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district said on Wednesday that they have busted multiple drug rackets, recovering a large quantity of 'Charas' (Marijuana) and arresting several persons involved.

An official statement said Anantnag Police achieved major success in a series of operations across the district, recovering significant quantities of contraband substances and arresting several individuals involved.

In one operation, Police Station Srigufwara, acting on specific intelligence, raided the residence of Naseer Ahmad in Shirhama and recovered 6.614 kilograms of charas. However, the accused was not present at the spot, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. A case has been registered.

In another incident, a police team from Police Station Larnoo, during routine naka checking set up for tourist security at Bidhad Bridge, apprehended Hameed Sheikh, a resident of Sheikh Mohalla Vailoo Devalgam. During the search, 32 grams of charas were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.

Similarly, a naka established by the Police Component Pahalgam at Wullarhama on the Bijbehara-Pahalgam road led to the arrest of a biker identified as Danish Ahmad Kumar of Kralpora Kullar. During frisking, approximately 100 grams of charas-like substance were recovered. Further investigation is underway.

In another operation, a police party from Police Post Sangam intercepted a vehicle (DL8CR 0936) at Panjpora and apprehended Taseen Ramzan Bhat of Batpora Marhama. During the check, police recovered 32 grams of charas (stick form) and 292 grams of charas powder. A case under FIR No. 92/2026 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

In a separate action, police apprehended Feroz Ahmad Mundu, a daily wager in the PDD Department, at Halmulla. During the search, approximately 270 grams of charas powder were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress.

“Anantnag Police reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating the drug menace and urged the public to cooperate by sharing any information related to drug peddling or other illegal activities,” the statement said.