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Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Attack on Tech CEO’s Home
(MENAFN) A man accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the residence of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been formally charged with attempted murder and arson, authorities confirmed, according to reports.
The FBI director announced on social media that agents arrested the suspect, Daniel Moreno-Gama, during a raid at his Texas home last Friday.
During a press briefing, an acting FBI official in San Francisco described the incident as “planned, targeted and extremely serious.”
According to reports, prosecutors claim the suspect had authored a three-part document expressing opposition to artificial intelligence.
Moreno-Gama is now facing charges at both the state and federal levels.
Speaking at the same briefing, a district attorney said, “We interpret this behavior for just what it is: An attempt on Mr. Altman’s life and an extreme danger to those around him and those who work for his company.”
The FBI director announced on social media that agents arrested the suspect, Daniel Moreno-Gama, during a raid at his Texas home last Friday.
During a press briefing, an acting FBI official in San Francisco described the incident as “planned, targeted and extremely serious.”
According to reports, prosecutors claim the suspect had authored a three-part document expressing opposition to artificial intelligence.
Moreno-Gama is now facing charges at both the state and federal levels.
Speaking at the same briefing, a district attorney said, “We interpret this behavior for just what it is: An attempt on Mr. Altman’s life and an extreme danger to those around him and those who work for his company.”
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