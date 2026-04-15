Russia Loses 1,010 Troops, Four MLRS In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy has also lost 11,864 (+1) tanks, 24,390 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 40,003 (+50) artillery systems, 1,736 (+4) MLRS, 1,346 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 239,241 (+1,388) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,517 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, two (+0) submarines, 89,553 (+253) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,125 (+2) units of special equipment.

Paratroopers show how they destroy enemy in Sloviansk direction

The data are being updated.