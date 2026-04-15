ECI Directs Dms, Sps To Inspect Violence-Prone Areas In Bengal, Submit Report By Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) The Election Commission has directed District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Police Superintendents in West Bengal to visit violence-prone areas in the state and submit a detailed report by 5 p.m. on April 16, an official of the Commission said on Wednesday.

In addition, the ECI also asked them to set up mobile, satellite, and wireless communication systems in each polling station.

The instructions require senior district and police officials to inspect booths and localities that witnessed violence during the 2021 Assembly polls, the 2023 Panchayat elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Areas where violence occurred before, during, or after polling are also to be covered.

As per the instructions, the DMs will have to visit the areas along with police officers. Instructions have also been given to fix the communication system ahead of the Assembly polls.

Separately, the Election Commission has reiterated guidelines for polling personnel, stressing strict impartiality and prohibiting acceptance of any political influence, gifts, or benefits. Mock polls have been made mandatory before voting, while EVMs and VVPATs must be checked prior to the polling. Any irregularity during voting is to be reported immediately through the ECInet app or to the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

If necessary, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) should also be taken into the loop.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday instructed all police stations under its jurisdiction to immediately execute pending arrest warrants against miscreants. Police have been asked to either arrest those with warrants or report the action taken to Lalbazar, the city police headquarters in Kolkata. The directive applies to both bailable and non-bailable warrants. It said the concerned police station must be informed about the action being taken.

West Bengal Assembly polls are being held in two phases. First phase voting will take place on April 23, and the second phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.