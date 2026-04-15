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Lavrov Visits China as Major Powers Discuss Escalating Global Crises
(MENAFN) Russia’s foreign minister arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for an official visit, as regional and global tensions remain high following unsuccessful negotiations between the United States and Iran over the weekend, according to reports.
The visit to the Chinese capital was confirmed in a statement, which noted that the Russian diplomat is set to meet with China’s foreign minister to discuss a wide array of issues.
Talks are expected to cover bilateral relations, future high-level engagements, and coordination on global matters. Both sides will also focus on cooperation within major international frameworks such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS, as stated by reports.
"A detailed exchange of views is expected on a number of hot topics and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," the statement added.
Meanwhile, recent negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough, despite being part of broader diplomatic efforts to halt the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. The conflict, which began on Feb. 28, has resulted in over 3,300 deaths before a fragile two-week ceasefire was reached last week, according to reports.
The visit to the Chinese capital was confirmed in a statement, which noted that the Russian diplomat is set to meet with China’s foreign minister to discuss a wide array of issues.
Talks are expected to cover bilateral relations, future high-level engagements, and coordination on global matters. Both sides will also focus on cooperation within major international frameworks such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS, as stated by reports.
"A detailed exchange of views is expected on a number of hot topics and regional issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East," the statement added.
Meanwhile, recent negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough, despite being part of broader diplomatic efforts to halt the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. The conflict, which began on Feb. 28, has resulted in over 3,300 deaths before a fragile two-week ceasefire was reached last week, according to reports.
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