Neena Gupta Says She's 'Waiting To Work Again' With Gajraj Rao

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actress Neena Gupta recently delighted fans by sharing a warm picture with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao, expressing that she has been 'waiting to work together, again.'

In the picture, Neena Gupta exudes elegance in a printed saree paired with a statement turquoise necklace and subtle makeup.

Gajraj Rao, on the other hand, is seen sporting a stylish black Nehru jacket over a patterned shirt. He had accessorised it with tinted glasses.

Sharing the picture on her social media account, Neena wrote,“Waiting to work together, again @gajrajrao.”

For the uninitiated, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao won hearts with their respective performances in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

The two had portrayed a middle-aged couple dealing with an unexpected pregnancy.

Their on-screen chemistry and natural performances had won over audiences, making the movie a superhit.

The movie starred Ayushman Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and late Surekha Sikri.

Following Badhaai Ho's success, the franchise expanded with Badhaai Do, which released in 2022.

The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Talking about Neena Gupta, the actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Hindi entertainment industry.

From critically acclaimed projects like Woh Chokri to mainstream and commercial hits like Badhaai Ho and recent appearances in films and web series like Vadh, the actress has consistently reinvented herself.

On the personal front, Neena Gupta is the mother of Bollywood ace designer Masaba Gupta.

A few years ago, Neena Gupta had taken the internet by storm after she openly asked for work, through a post on her social media account.

She had written, 'I live in Mumbai and am a good actor looking for good parts to play.'