Uzbekistan Reports Steady Growth In Trade With Afghanistan In 2M2026
Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee show that bilateral trade more than doubled compared to January-February 2024, when it stood at $131.2 million, marking a sharp increase of 127.5% over two years.
Afghanistan remained among Uzbekistan's notable trading partners, ranking within the country's top 20 counterparts by trade volume.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's exports to Afghanistan totaled $289.1 million, accounting for 96.9% of total bilateral trade, highlighting the strongly export-oriented nature of economic ties. The structure of trade was primarily driven by supplies of agricultural products, energy resources, and manufactured goods.
Overall, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.6 billion in January–February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.
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