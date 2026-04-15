Uzbekistan Reports Steady Growth In Trade With Afghanistan In 2M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached $298.4 million in the first two months of 2026, increasing by $22.5 million, or 8.2%, compared to $275.9 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee show that bilateral trade more than doubled compared to January-February 2024, when it stood at $131.2 million, marking a sharp increase of 127.5% over two years.

Afghanistan remained among Uzbekistan's notable trading partners, ranking within the country's top 20 counterparts by trade volume.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan's exports to Afghanistan totaled $289.1 million, accounting for 96.9% of total bilateral trade, highlighting the strongly export-oriented nature of economic ties. The structure of trade was primarily driven by supplies of agricultural products, energy resources, and manufactured goods.

Overall, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.6 billion in January–February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.