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Lavrov Warns of Rising Tensions Over Taiwan, South China Sea
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that “dangerous games” are continuing in relation to Taiwan and the South China Sea during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, according to reports.
In his opening remarks, Lavrov echoed Wang’s view that global relations are under severe strain, pointing to recent developments in Venezuela, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine as examples of growing international instability.
He argued that the conflict in Ukraine is being used by some European countries as a pretext to advance plans for forming what he described as a new hostile bloc in the western part of Eurasia, which he said could involve Kyiv and be directed against Russia.
Lavrov further stated that instability is not limited to Europe. He said that “dangerous games” are also unfolding in East Asia, specifically in relation to Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and added that tensions are also rising on the Korean Peninsula, according to reports.
He also accused Western countries of attempting to weaken regional cooperation structures in Asia by promoting smaller alliance systems designed to contain both Russia and China. In his remarks, he said such efforts amount to undermining what he described as an ASEAN-centered regional framework.
Lavrov stressed that the Eurasian continent requires sustained attention and coordination, expressing confidence that continued dialogue with Wang would allow both sides to align their practical actions with the strategic guidance set by their leadership, according to the same statements.
In his opening remarks, Lavrov echoed Wang’s view that global relations are under severe strain, pointing to recent developments in Venezuela, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine as examples of growing international instability.
He argued that the conflict in Ukraine is being used by some European countries as a pretext to advance plans for forming what he described as a new hostile bloc in the western part of Eurasia, which he said could involve Kyiv and be directed against Russia.
Lavrov further stated that instability is not limited to Europe. He said that “dangerous games” are also unfolding in East Asia, specifically in relation to Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea, and added that tensions are also rising on the Korean Peninsula, according to reports.
He also accused Western countries of attempting to weaken regional cooperation structures in Asia by promoting smaller alliance systems designed to contain both Russia and China. In his remarks, he said such efforts amount to undermining what he described as an ASEAN-centered regional framework.
Lavrov stressed that the Eurasian continent requires sustained attention and coordination, expressing confidence that continued dialogue with Wang would allow both sides to align their practical actions with the strategic guidance set by their leadership, according to the same statements.
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