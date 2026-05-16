DGCA Deputy DG Mudavath Devula's Bail Plea Dismissed In Corruption Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday dismissed the regular bail plea of DGCA's Deputy DG Mudavath Devula in a corruption case, after noting that the investigation is at a sensitive stage. The court has also noted that the angle of cash deposit into banks through cash deposit slips needs to be investigated.

Court Cites Sensitive Stage of Investigation

Devula has been arrested by the CBI in a bribery case of Rs 2.5 Lakh. The court rejected the ground of parity with Bharat Mathur, who has already been granted bail, saying that Mudavath is a public servant alleged to be involved in a corrupt practice.

Special judge (CBI) Chhavi Kapoor rejected the bail plea of Mudavath Devula after considering the submissions by the counsel for CBI and the accused and the stage of investigation.

The Court said that considering the fact that the investigation is at a sensitive stage wherein the connection of the accused with the other bank accounts whose original deposit slips have been found in his possession needs to be established, and the proceeds in the said bank accounts need to be safeguarded by taking of steps by the Investigation Officer, no grounds are made out for grant of bail at this stage.

"The application for grant of bail moved on behalf of the accused M. Devula is accordingly dismissed," the Special Judge ordered on May 16. The court has directed the concerned Superintendent to file a status report of further investigation with respect to observations made in the instant order on the next date of hearing on May 19, 2026.

Parity Argument Rejected

The court also rejected the arguements of parity with other accused Bharat Mathur. The court said that the case of the accused M Devula is different from the case of the co-accused Bharat Mathur, who has been granted bail on 04.05.2026.

"M Devula is a Public servant accused of indulging in corrupt practices, and any source of unaccounted for cash recovered from his possession or circumstances suggesting that he may have stashed illegal monies in different bank accounts needs to be investigated thoroughly, and the law enforcement agency has to be given time to carry out the investigation," the court observed.

While rejecting the bail plea, the court also addressed the State's apprehension that if the accused is granted bail at this stage, he may prejudice further investigation with respect to the source of cash and transactions reflected in the deposit slips, saying that the apprehensions are well-founded.

Arguments During Bail Hearing

During arguements on the bail plea, it was pointed out by the Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI that the previous investigation officer (IO) had also written letters on April 24, 2026 to the Bank Managers of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Ltd. regarding the bank accounts of the accused M Devula and his family members to provide CBI with the details so that the applicant/accused could be confronted with the bank account statements, but the reply had not been received from the banks till today.

The court noted that timely steps have not been taken by the IO to safeguard the proceeds of the bank accounts whose deposit slips( 100 in number) have been found in possession of the accused, thereby prima facie linking him with the deposits lying in the same.

Counsel for the CBI stated that an investigation is going on, and a new IO will be taking timely steps to ensure that any such bank account does not go unchecked, and the accused shall not be granted an opportunity to tamper with the same.

The Counsel for the accused submitted that since his client has not been questioned by the IO till today on the details of the cash deposit slips, his client should be given bail subject to an undertaking that he will join the investigation and answer any such queries of the IO in relation to any such bank accounts.

After arresting the accused, the CBI recovered huge cash and jewellery in April. (ANI)

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