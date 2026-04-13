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China Unveils Incentives to Renew Economic Links with Taiwan
(MENAFN) China has announced a new package of economic incentives aimed at strengthening ties with Taiwan, according to reports, marking an effort to expand cross-strait engagement after a recent high-level political visit from Taiwan’s opposition.
Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office introduced a ten-point plan on Sunday that includes measures designed to boost trade, transport, and resource cooperation. The proposals reportedly focus on easing economic barriers and encouraging closer integration in selected sectors.
Among the key elements of the plan are efforts to restore regular direct flights across the Taiwan Strait, along with measures to simplify the entry of Taiwanese food products into the Chinese market. The package also outlines potential cooperation in energy and water supply for Taiwan-controlled offshore islands such as Matsu and Kinmen, which lie close to mainland China. It further suggests the possibility of future infrastructure development linking these islands more directly with the mainland.
The announcement followed a six-day visit to Beijing by Cheng Li-wun, chair of Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party. During the trip, she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a meeting that drew strong criticism from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and prompted warnings from Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council about possible legal consequences related to the visit.
Following the discussions, Cheng expressed appreciation for Beijing’s proposed initiatives, saying she was “very thankful” for the economic measures and emphasizing a gradual approach to implementing outcomes from the meeting.
Taiwan’s presidential office, however, reiterated concerns about the nature of such engagements.
A spokesperson stressed that cross-strait exchanges should remain free of political conditions and should not be used as tools for political bargaining or partisan advantage.
According to reports, the developments highlight continuing tensions between Taiwan’s government and Beijing, even as limited channels of dialogue and economic cooperation remain open through opposition-party engagement.
Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office introduced a ten-point plan on Sunday that includes measures designed to boost trade, transport, and resource cooperation. The proposals reportedly focus on easing economic barriers and encouraging closer integration in selected sectors.
Among the key elements of the plan are efforts to restore regular direct flights across the Taiwan Strait, along with measures to simplify the entry of Taiwanese food products into the Chinese market. The package also outlines potential cooperation in energy and water supply for Taiwan-controlled offshore islands such as Matsu and Kinmen, which lie close to mainland China. It further suggests the possibility of future infrastructure development linking these islands more directly with the mainland.
The announcement followed a six-day visit to Beijing by Cheng Li-wun, chair of Taiwan’s Kuomintang (KMT) opposition party. During the trip, she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a meeting that drew strong criticism from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and prompted warnings from Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council about possible legal consequences related to the visit.
Following the discussions, Cheng expressed appreciation for Beijing’s proposed initiatives, saying she was “very thankful” for the economic measures and emphasizing a gradual approach to implementing outcomes from the meeting.
Taiwan’s presidential office, however, reiterated concerns about the nature of such engagements.
A spokesperson stressed that cross-strait exchanges should remain free of political conditions and should not be used as tools for political bargaining or partisan advantage.
According to reports, the developments highlight continuing tensions between Taiwan’s government and Beijing, even as limited channels of dialogue and economic cooperation remain open through opposition-party engagement.
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