'Living A Daily Death': Mother Of Slain Tiktoker Sana Yousaf Cries For Justice

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The mother of TikToker Sana Yousaf, who was killed last year in Islamabad, broke into tears while seeking justice for her daughter.

In a video circulating on social media, she tearfully said that the loss of her daughter has been extremely painful for her and that she has attempted suicide several times.

She said her daughter was her only child, who was very brave and talented.

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She further said that she remembers her daughter every moment and feels as if she is going through the process of dying and living every day.

According to her, eight months have passed and a year is about to be completed since the incident, but she has still not received justice.